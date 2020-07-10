x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 7: Where to get a flu shot

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

  • Clinics, pharmacies and hospitals report high demand for flu shots during the coronavirus pandemic. Doctors urge people to help prevent a "twindemic" this year. Learn more
  • Since Aug. 31, there has been a 25% increase in the number of reported cases of COVID-19, according to Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen. A positive new development is the distribution of more COVID-19 tests from the federal government, which will allow Oregon to do as many as 80,000 "rapid antigen" tests a week, doubling the state's current testing capacity. Learn more
  • The Oregon Health Authority announced 301 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths connected to the virus. There has been a total of 35,340 cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 581 people who have died. Learn more

