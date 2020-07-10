Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 7: Where to get a flu shot

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 581 deaths, 2,567 hospitalizations, 35,340 cases, 711,633 tests (678,058 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,165 deaths, 7,673 hospitalizations, 90,663 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 211,108 deaths, 7,504,116 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,051,138 deaths, 35,906,341 cases Latest global numbers
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- Clinics, pharmacies and hospitals report high demand for flu shots during the coronavirus pandemic. Doctors urge people to help prevent a "twindemic" this year. Learn more
- Since Aug. 31, there has been a 25% increase in the number of reported cases of COVID-19, according to Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen. A positive new development is the distribution of more COVID-19 tests from the federal government, which will allow Oregon to do as many as 80,000 "rapid antigen" tests a week, doubling the state's current testing capacity. Learn more
- The Oregon Health Authority announced 301 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths connected to the virus. There has been a total of 35,340 cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 581 people who have died. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with 5 or more cases
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group
INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data