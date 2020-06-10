9 more deaths in Oregon from COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nine more people have died in Oregon from COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) daily report released Tuesday afternoon.
The state's death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 581. There were also 301 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in Oregon to 35,340.
Lane County had the most new cases in the Tuesday report, with 52. Multnomah County reported 51 new cases. The other new COVID-19 cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker (1)
- Benton (9)
- Clackamas (28)
- Clatsop (3)
- Columbia (3)
- Coos (7)
- Crook (1)
- Deschutes (12)
- Douglas (3)
- Hood River (1)
- Jackson (8)
- Jefferson (2)
- Josephine (1)
- Klamath (1)
- Lincoln (3)
- Linn (7)
- Malheur (9)
- Marion (34)
- Morrow (1)
- Polk (11)
- Umatilla (9)
- Union (1)
- Wallowa (1)
- Wasco (1)
- Washington (30)
- Yamhill (11)
Interactive map: COVID-19 cases in Oregon
The following information was released about the nine people who died:
- Oregon’s 573rd COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Oct. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 574th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Oct. 3 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 575th COVID-19 death was a 64-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Oct. 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 576th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 3 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 577th COVID-19 death was a 71-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Oct. 5 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. He did not have underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 578th COVID-19 death was a 61-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Oct. 4 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 579th COVID-19 death was a 72-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 4. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 580th COVID-19 death was a 93-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 26 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 581st COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died on Sept. 2 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.