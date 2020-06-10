9 more deaths in Oregon from COVID-19

The Oregon Health Authority reported 301 new coronavirus cases in the state on Tuesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nine more people have died in Oregon from COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) daily report released Tuesday afternoon.

The state's death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 581. There were also 301 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in Oregon to 35,340.

Lane County had the most new cases in the Tuesday report, with 52. Multnomah County reported 51 new cases. The other new COVID-19 cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (1)

Benton (9)

Clackamas (28)

Clatsop (3)

Columbia (3)

Coos (7)

Crook (1)

Deschutes (12)

Douglas (3)

Hood River (1)

Jackson (8)

Jefferson (2)

Josephine (1)

Klamath (1)

Lincoln (3)

Linn (7)

Malheur (9)

Marion (34)

Morrow (1)

Polk (11)

Umatilla (9)

Union (1)

Wallowa (1)

Wasco (1)

Washington (30)

Yamhill (11)

The following information was released about the nine people who died: