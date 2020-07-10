Flu shot demand way up in Portland during COVID-19 pandemic

Clinics, pharmacies, and hospitals report high demand for flu shots during the coronavirus pandemic. Doctors urge people to help prevent a "twindemic" this year.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Oregon doctors want to avoid a so-called COVID-19-flu "twindemic" this year.

"This season is different," said Dr. Holly Tse of Legacy Health. "It's unlike any other we've seen before."

"This season is more important than ever," agreed Dr. Katie Sharff at Kaiser Permanente.

The consensus from doctors is most people should get the flu shot and soon.

The flu causes 9 million-45 million infections each year and between 12,000 and 61,000 deaths. Although this is far less than the 210,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 so far this year, doctors say the flu poses other concerns.

"They can have very similar symptoms," Tse said. "We have to keep in mind this could be flu or COVID."

From a fever and cough to the aches and pains, people who get sick with influenza cannot easily distinguish which virus they caught. That leads to more sick people worried about COVID-19 clogging up the medical system.

That's why groups like Kaiser Permanente shifted gears to offer flu clinics outside this year. Members can drive or walk up depending on location.

"I like how we're all spaced out as we lined up to get a shot," said patient Kelly Joynt. "It feels better."

On Saturday, Kaiser provided 10,000 flu shots. It said that was four times as many as its first day of flu clinics last year. The Kaiser clinics run six days a week through October.

Online resources such as Vaccine Finder can help people search other options that fit their situation. It allows people to enter a specific vaccine and ZIP code to find providers nearby.

Shots are usually free with insurance, or cost around $35 at clinics such as AFC Urgent Care without insurance. Pharmacies and grocery stores are another option.

"It's very easy to get a flu shot," said Steven Anderson of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores. "There is a pharmacist within five miles of 91% of the American people."

No matter where someone chooses to go for a flu shot, doctors say it's best to call ahead or know the safety protocols in place.

"You should not be waiting a long time in a crowded waiting room," Tse emphasized.

The good news is many health officials believe rules put in place to stop COVID-19 helped slow down the spread of the flu last season. Schools shutting down are also linked to a drop in disease transmission. Doctors emphasize those same measures of distancing, mask wearing, and hand washing will help this flu season.

While the flu shot does not guarantee complete immunity from influenza, it reduces risk of serious illness and protects vulnerable groups around you.

"Influenza can be very, very dangerous, both to those older people and also to very young people," said Dr. Lorne Walker, an assistant professor of pediatrics at OHSU.

"[The vaccine] is safe, it's effective, and we have a long track history of using the flu vaccine," Sharff said..

With high demand for the flu shot this year, doctors are also addressing people concerned about exposure to COVID-19 at clinics, pharmacies, and hospitals. They emphasize that as long as people follow health guidelines, venturing out to get a flu shot is worth it.