Oregon reports 305 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Oregon’s death toll is now 583 people.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Wednesday reported 305 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

Oregon’s death toll is now 583 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the two people who died:

Oregon’s 582nd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 5 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 583rd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died Oct. 5 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. She had underlying conditions.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 35,634.

Lane County had the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 53, followed by Multnomah County with 43.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 3

Benton: 4

Clackamas: 22

Columbia: 7

Coos: 6

Crook: 1

Deschutes: 11

Douglas: 3

Jackson: 21

Jefferson: 1

Josephine: 6

Klamath: 2

Lake: 1

Lane: 53

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 31

Malheur: 5

Marion: 25

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 43

Polk: 3

Tillamook: 5

Umatilla: 13

Wallowa: 2

Wasco: 4

Washington: 26

Yamhill: 5

New workplace outbreaks

The OHA announced three new workplace outbreaks around the state. The case count for each outbreak includes everyone linked to the outbreak, which may include family members or close contacts of employees.

The OHA announced a new outbreak of 41 cases at the Oregon State Correctional Institution in Marion County. The outbreak investigation started Sept. 28 but it was below the threshold for public reporting.

An outbreak of 20 cases has been reported at New Season Foods Company in Washington County. The investigation began Sept. 23.