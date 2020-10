The governor will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. to talk about what the state is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

KGW will live stream the press conference. You can watch it in the media player above, on the KGW app or on YouTube.

Representatives from the Oregon Health Authority will also speak at the press conference.