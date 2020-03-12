x
Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Dec. 3: 108 active workplace outbreaks in Oregon

As COVID-19 continues to rise dramatically in Oregon, Southwest Washington and beyond, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:50 a.m.

  • Oregon health officials have reported six straight weeks of record-high weekly COVID-19 cases in the state. The Oregon Health Authority said there were 9,100 known cases of the coronavirus statewide from Nov. 23-29. Learn more
  • There are 108 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week, up from the 89 reported last week by the Oregon Health Authority. More than 11,000 people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus in relation to workplace outbreaks. Learn more
  • The number of active COVID-19 cases at Oregon schools dropped slightly last week. The Oregon Health Authority, with data available through Nov. 29, said there had been 154 cases of COVID-19 reported at 78 schools across Oregon over the previous 28 days. Learn more

