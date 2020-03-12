Oregon COVID-19 updates, Dec. 3: 108 active workplace outbreaks in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 953 deaths, 4,745 hospitalizations, 78,160 cases, 2,021,942 tests, 1,909,550 negative tests Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,850 deaths, 10,954 hospitalizations, 170,342 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 273,920 deaths, 13,943,627 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,497,093 deaths, 64,723,945 cases Latest global numbers
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:50 a.m.
- Oregon health officials have reported six straight weeks of record-high weekly COVID-19 cases in the state. The Oregon Health Authority said there were 9,100 known cases of the coronavirus statewide from Nov. 23-29. Learn more
- There are 108 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week, up from the 89 reported last week by the Oregon Health Authority. More than 11,000 people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus in relation to workplace outbreaks. Learn more
- The number of active COVID-19 cases at Oregon schools dropped slightly last week. The Oregon Health Authority, with data available through Nov. 29, said there had been 154 cases of COVID-19 reported at 78 schools across Oregon over the previous 28 days. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon
INTERACTIVE: Hospitalization by severity