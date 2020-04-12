Oregon OSHA receives 15K workplace complaints since March for COVID-19

Oregon Health Authority reported 108 active workplace outbreaks as of last week, a record number since the pandemic started.

SALEM, Ore — As Oregon faces a record number of COVID-19 workplace outbreaks, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is addressing complaints.

Oregon Health Authority reported there were 108 active workplace outbreaks as of last week, a record number since the pandemic started.

Aaron Corvin, a spokesperson for Oregon OSHA, said another problem is rising.

"Employers who are choosing to disregard requirements," Corvin said.

Oregon OSHA recently implemented new emergency rules for all workplaces in the state.

In addition to protections such as masks and distancing, Oregon OSHA requires employers to notify employees of possible COVID-19 exposure within 24 hours. Employers must also provide training for spread prevention, safer ventilation, and employee input opportunities.

"Nobody knows their workplace and their job better than the worker doing it," said Graham Trainor, president of Oregon AFL-CIO, Oregon's statewide federation of labor unions.

Trainor's group advocates for workers' rights and commended Oregon OSHA for stepping beyond the minimum federal guidance.

Trainor said more should be done to support essential workers on the front lines.

"Treat them like the heroes that we call them," Trainor said. "That also includes paying them for the risks they bear when they go to work."

Oregon AFL-CIO said in a news release one in six Oregonians have gotten COVID-19 in connection to a workplace outbreak.

The top three workplace outbreaks in Oregon are within prisons, with more than 1,200 combined cases.

Others include distribution centers such as Amazon in Troutdale at 101 cases, the Fred Meyer distribution center in Clackamas at 88 cases, and Walmart distribution center in Clackamas at 87 cases.

Meanwhile, Oregon OSHA is on overdrive.

"Edging into the territory of about 15,000 COVID complaints since March," Corvin said. "In a typical year, we receive just over 2,000 complaints."

Corvin explained despite the high demand, Oregon OSHA works to address complaints quickly, especially those filed online.

"[We reach] out, probably in a matter of days...to engage the employer as quickly as possible," Corvin said.

According to Corvin, Oregon OSHA's enforcement efforts are ramping up, but the goal is more focused on helping employers get back on track with resources. Oregon OSHA can provide infection control plans, risk assessments for worker exposure, fact sheets, and consultants to help businesses.

Corvin emphasized people who file complaints have their identities legally protected.