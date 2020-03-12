Oregon reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,151 new cases

Thursday is a fifth time Oregon has reported more than 20 deaths in one day.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Thursday announced 21 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,151 new cases of the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 973 people.

Thursday is a fifth time Oregon has reported more than 20 deaths in a day. The single-day high of reported deaths in Oregon is 24, which was on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 79,263.

At least 1,000 new cases have been reported in Oregon in 15 of the last 16 days. The only day with less than 1,000 new cases was the day after Thanksgiving, which health officials attributed to delayed reporting because of the holiday.

According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), on Thursday the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 559 people, which is 10 more than Wednesday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Wednesday.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 292, followed by Washington County with 245 and Marion County with 113.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 10

Benton: 10

Clackamas: 111

Clatsop: 9

Columbia: 5

Coos: 6

Crook: 4

Curry: 7

Deschutes: 42

Douglas: 17

Grant: 1

Harney: 1

Hood River: 4

Jackson: 11

Jefferson: 4

Josephine: 1

Klamath: 21

Lake: 2

Lane: 80

Lincoln: 9

Linn: 42

Malheur: 13

Marion: 113

Morrow: 4

Multnomah: 292

Polk: 12

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 36

Union: 6

Wasco: 11

Washington: 245

Yamhill: 21

The OHA released the following information about the 21 people whose deaths were reported Thursday: