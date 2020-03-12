Oregon reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,151 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Thursday announced 21 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,151 new cases of the virus.
Oregon’s death toll is now 973 people.
Thursday is a fifth time Oregon has reported more than 20 deaths in a day. The single-day high of reported deaths in Oregon is 24, which was on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 79,263.
At least 1,000 new cases have been reported in Oregon in 15 of the last 16 days. The only day with less than 1,000 new cases was the day after Thanksgiving, which health officials attributed to delayed reporting because of the holiday.
According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), on Thursday the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 559 people, which is 10 more than Wednesday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Wednesday.
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 292, followed by Washington County with 245 and Marion County with 113.
Here are the counties with new cases:
- Baker: 10
- Benton: 10
- Clackamas: 111
- Clatsop: 9
- Columbia: 5
- Coos: 6
- Crook: 4
- Curry: 7
- Deschutes: 42
- Douglas: 17
- Grant: 1
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 4
- Jackson: 11
- Jefferson: 4
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 21
- Lake: 2
- Lane: 80
- Lincoln: 9
- Linn: 42
- Malheur: 13
- Marion: 113
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 292
- Polk: 12
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 36
- Union: 6
- Wasco: 11
- Washington: 245
- Yamhill: 21
The OHA released the following information about the 21 people whose deaths were reported Thursday:
- Oregon’s 953rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 14 and died on Nov. 26 at Tuality Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 954th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 21 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 955th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 22 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 956th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 24 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 957th COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 958th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 25 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 959th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 1 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 960th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Nov. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 961st COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 25 at Albany General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 962nd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Dec. 2. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 963rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 964th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Nov. 30 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 965th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 966th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 1 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 967th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 2 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 968th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 17 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 969th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 970th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 30 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 971st COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 22 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 972nd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 24 and died on Dec. 1 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 973rd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 25 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.