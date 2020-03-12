Oregon records highest number of weekly COVID-19 cases for a sixth straight week

The Oregon Health Authority said there were 9,100 known cases of the coronavirus statewide from Nov. 23-29.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials have reported six straight weeks of record-high weekly COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Oregon Health Authority's (OHA) weekly report released Wednesday says there were 9,100 known cases of the coronavirus from Monday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 29. That's a 5% increase over the previous week's case count.

The state has recorded 75,433 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations also hit a weekly record with 398, an 8% increase over the previous week.

Another 86 Oregonians died of coronavirus complications. The statewide death toll is 953 people. The state's case-fatality rate is 1.2%.

During the week, OHA said 141,356 people were tested for the virus and 8.6% tested positive.

Gov. Kate Brown ordered a two-week freeze for the entire state from Nov. 18 to Dec. 2 to slow the alarming spread of the virus, which has led to concerns over hospitals reaching full capacity.

There will be a new set of restrictions in effect when the freeze expires on Dec. 3.