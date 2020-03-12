154 COVID-19 cases reported across 78 Oregon schools

The number of active coronavirus cases at schools in the state dropped slightly last week, data from health officials shows.

The number of active COVID-19 cases at Oregon schools dropped slightly last week.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA), with data available through Nov. 29, said there had been 154 cases of COVID-19 reported at 78 schools across Oregon over the previous 28 days.

In their weekly report from last week, which represented data up until Nov. 22, OHA reported 160 cases reported at 83 schools.

The most recent numbers show 100 cases (64.9%) were among staff while 54 cases (35.1%) were among students since Nov. 4. Last week, staff made up 55% of school cases and students made up 45%.

The school with the most cases was Wallowa High School, where eight students and one staff member tested positive. The school's most recent onset was Nov. 5.

The most recent case reported at a school was on Nov. 28 at Ash Creek Elementary in Monmouth, where one staff member tested positive.