VERIFY: COVID-19 vaccine Q&A as Pfizer and Moderna seek FDA approval

Our KGW VERIFY team set out to answer some frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Ready and available vaccines for COVID-19 are on the horizon. Biopharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna both recently announced that their coronavirus vaccines have around 95% efficacy. Both companies are now rushing to obtain regulatory clearances from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), both having applied for emergency use authorization.

As these vaccines are being produced in record time, and much is still unknown about their long-term effects, much remains unanswered. Our KGW VERIFY team set out to answer some frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Q: How long does the COVID vaccine last once administered?

A: Natural immunity to COVID-19, meaning the protection an individual gains from already having been infected, varies from person to person. Evidence shows that it may not last very long. Concerning vaccination, the CDC website clearly states in its COVID-19 information page that, "we won’t know how long immunity lasts until we have a vaccine and more data on how well it works.”

While knowledge about vaccine-induced immunity is still not thorough, scientists and researchers are hard at work to fill in the gaps about the vaccine’s duration and effectiveness. In response to being asked how long the COVID-19 vaccine would last, Carl Zimmer at the New York Times answered, “We don’t know. Both Moderna and Pfizer started their trials on July 27, so they have been able to follow their volunteers for only a few months so far. It’s conceivable that the vaccines provide long-lasting protection or fade away in under a year and require a booster.”

Q: Can employers force you to get the vaccine?

A: Employers are legally allowed to have vaccine mandates with some exceptions. In Oregon, employees have the ability to seek medical, religious or philosophical exemptions to the vaccine mandate. While all states allow medical exemptions, Oregon is one of 15 states that allows philosophical and religious exemptions.

Q: When will Oregonians get the vaccine?

A: In Oregon, 35,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine could be given to doctors, nurses and healthcare workers by Dec. 15. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, so that same group of healthcare workers would get a second shot by Dec. 31.The state expects to receive another 50,000 vials of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 31 for a whole new group of healthcare workers, though these numbers are still subject to change.

The Moderna vaccine is also supposed to get emergency use authorization by the FDA by the end of the month. Like the Pfizer vaccine, it will require two doses.

Dr. Joe Sullivan, a senior health advisor with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), helped come up with the state’s plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines. He said that he’s hopeful that more Oregonians will be able to be vaccinated in December if the Moderna vaccine is approved.

Q: Can kids get the vaccine?

A: While it may only be weeks until a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for emergency use in the U.S., it will likely be a longer wait for people under 18. Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci recently announced that once vaccines hit the market, they will not initially be available to children because few children have participated in clinical trials for the vaccine. Children’s immune systems are different from adults. As such, there might be discrepancies in vaccine effectiveness between the two age groups.

Q: Why did the UK get emergency authorization first?

A: This Wednesday, Dec. 2, the United Kingdom became the first Western country to authorize the COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. Britain was one of the European countries worst hit by the coronavirus. Britain’s emergency authorization approval came after review by health authorities, although some European regulators cast doubt on the thoroughness of the review, says The New York Times. This announcement has sparked some confusion and feelings of impatience amongst the American public as more lives are lost due to the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug administration is working meticulously to authorize the COVID-19 vaccine safely and responsibly.

Knowledge about COVID-19 vaccines is still growing. Scientists and researchers are hard at work to fill in the gaps about vaccine duration, effectiveness and distribution.