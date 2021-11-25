Here are KGW's top 10 heartwarming stories of 2021

From a heroic gas-leak detecting cat, to a college football player helping those impacted by Parkinson's disease, there were many uplifting stories this year.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Between the pandemic, a snow and ice storm and a historic heat wave, 2021 was packed with plenty of news. But there were also many feel-good moments and stories that highlighted the extraordinary ways in which people in the Pacific Northwest gave back to their communities.

From a heroic gas-leak detecting cat, to a college football player helping those impacted by Parkinson's disease, to a couple who lifted people’s spirits through music, here are our top 10 heartwarming stories of 2021.

1. Man steps away from his IT job to clean up Portland bike paths full time

Ross Bradley left a career in IT and has spent the past year clearing trash from Portland sidewalks and pathways while riding his bike. He has been documenting the cleanup project on Instagram, which has gotten the attention of other bicyclists.

“I'm just really trying to get that cleaned up so that you can enjoy your time out and not have to swerve around broken glass, paper, debris, cardboard,” Bradley said.

Bradley organizes cleanups and looks for volunteers on his Instagram page.

2. Portland artist raises more then $7,500 for Meals on Wheels with viral Bernie Sanders meme cutout

Last November, artist Mike Bennet, who is known for his quirky original characters, turned a viral photo of Sen. Bernie Sanders on Inauguration Day into a life-sized wooden cutout.

Bennett's cutout quickly became a hit, just like the memes that were everywhere on social media at the time. He auctioned it off and raised $7,500 for Portland's Meals on Wheels program.

3. Retired Oregon couple performs pandemic-related cover songs

Bob and Nancy McCann of McMinnville have been raising people's spirits by performing and sharing pandemic-related songs on social media. Nancy sings and strums the guitar, while Bob plays the drums.

To celebrate the presidential election back in November 2020, Nancy wrote a cover of the Pennsylvania Polka in honor of President Joe Biden. The duo posted the song on Facebook and were surprised by the positive response.

"We thought at the time that was it! That one song," said Bob. "But then everyone was, 'Oh, that's a great song! When are you going to do another one?'"

The retired couple have been posting performances on their Youtube channel. They have been married for 37 years and met while performing in the same band.

4. Rainbow City founder sells home to support Portland art scene during pandemic

Strawberry Pickles sold her house to create Rainbow City, an art gallery and venue space that opened in Southeast Portland just a few months before the pandemic began.

When non-essential businesses in Oregon were temporarily closed due to COVID-19, Rainbow City switched to live streams hosting artists who were out of work to get them donations.

5. Rescue cat detects dangerous gas leak at Lake Oswego home, saving owners

In February, a cat in Lake Oswego with an impeccable sense of smell alerted her family of a gas leak in their home. The cat, Lilly, and her owner, Sandi Martin, were playing in the living room when Lilly stopped to go sniff the fireplace valve.

"I went over and sniffed and there was a natural gas smell," Martin said.

Her husband called the gas company and an employee got to their house. Sure enough, the employee tested it and said it was a gas leak. If Lilly didn't catch the gas leak, it could have built up and potentially caused an explosion or fire.

Talking about her cat, Martin said, "She might have saved out lives."

6. Oregon man's retirement trip turns into 1-year odyssey in New Zealand because of COVID-19

Ric Catron retired from the City of Gresham after more than 30 years and decided to take a trip right before the pandemic began. He had planned to travel to most of the South Pacific Islands, but got stuck in New Zealand for at least 12 months.

"I was just a couple of days away from leaving for Australia when the lockdown happened. It's not as bad as it sounds. It's actually the best retirement anyone can have," Catron said.

Catron has been documenting his travels on his blog.

7. Oregon nonprofit supporting foster families sees need grow during pandemic

With Love, a nonprofit based out of Tigard that supports foster kids and families in Oregon, has seen the need for their services grow since COVID-19 hit.

The nonprofit gave over $2 million worth of items away in 2020 and grew 20% in the pandemic.

"We're just responding to a need in the community," said Allie Roth, the founder of With Love.

On any given day, there are roughly 5,000 to 7,000 kids in foster care in Oregon. With numbers expected to increase, Roth knows more foster families will lean on With Love.

8. 'I feel younger': Former Mount Hood Meadows ski instructor celebrates 96th birthday on the slopes

On Jan. 24, former Mount Hood Meadows ski instructor John Samuelson hit the slopes to celebrate his 96th birthday. His son, Ken Samuelson, took him to the mountain.

"At 96 you get to do whatever you want on your birthday, right? Of course, skiing was his thing. So, here we go," Ken said.

Over his more than 25 years as a ski instructor, Samuelson taught thousands of people simply because he wanted others to find as much joy on the mountain as he did.



“You see people having a good time, it makes you feel good,” John said.

9. Jaydon Grant, son of former Blazer Brian Grant, helping kids whose parents are battling Parkinson's

Jaydon Grant is the son of former Portland Trail Blazers forward Brian Grant, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2008. Jaydon, a defensive back for Oregon State's football team, has been sharing his dad's story about living with the disease while helping others experiencing similar challenges.

The Brian Grant Foundation was created shortly after Brian's diagnosis. The foundation recently created a program called Kids of Parkinson's, which has been organizing virtual events providing resources to kids whose parents are battling the disease.

"I've been in that position before too where you know your father has a disease like Parkinson's. The first thing you hear about is [that] there's no cure," Jaydon said.

10. Woodburn pig rescue running out of room and asking for help

For almost 20 years, Juma's Farm in Woodburn has rescued pot-bellied pigs from abuse and neglect. Juma Power, the farm's owner, usually has about five to eight pigs, but back in the spring, she took in almost 20 pigs, which was a 200% increase.

"A lot of it was with COVID and people not being financially able to take care of their animals. Plus moving, and then not having a place to have their animal with them," she said.