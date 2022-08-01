x
Wildfire

Multiple large wildfires burning in Oregon, SW Washington

Here's the latest status on some of the large wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest.
Credit: Air Attack

PORTLAND, Ore — More than a dozen large wildfires are currently burning in Oregon and Washington, with several communities under evacuation orders as thousands of firefighters battle the fires on the ground.

Over the weekend, hot temperatures and windy conditions prompted utility companies to temporarily shut off power for thousands of residents across western Oregon. Power has since been restored to all customers.

Cooler weather and rain drizzle on Sunday helped crews make progress on some fires, including the Cedar Creek Fire, which is the second-largest fire in Oregon.

Oregon

Cedar Creek Fire

Start date: Aug. 1, 2022
Size: 86,734 acres (as of Sept. 12)
Containment: 0%
Location: 15 miles east of Oakridge, Oregon
Cause: Lightning
Evacuations/closures: Several communities were under Level 3 "Go Now," Level 2 "Get Set" and Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation orders, as of Sept. 12. The latest evacuation information can be found online.

Sturgill Fire

Start date: N/A
Size: 19,774 acres (as of Sept. 12)
Containment: 0% 
Location: 15 miles southwest of Enterprise, Oregon at the intersection of Minam and North Minam Rivers
Cause: Lightning
Evacuations/closures: Several communities were under Level 3 "Go Now," Level 2 "Get Set" and Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation orders, as of Sept. 12. The Wallowa Whitman National Forest has issued temporary area closures, which can be found online.

Rum Creek Fire

Start date: Aug. 17, 2022
Size: 21,347 acres (as of Sept. 12)
Containment: 75%
Location: Near the towns of Galice and Merlin in Josephine County
Cause: Lightning 
Evacuations/closures: For the most current evacuation information, visit Rogue Valley Emergency Management's website and the Rum Creek Fire Facebook page.

Double Creek Fire

Start date: Detected Aug. 30, 2022
Size: 155,297 acres (as of Sept. 12)
Containment: 15%
Location: Along the Imnaha River corridor near the Oregon/Idaho border
Cause: Lightning
Evacuations/closures: Several communities were under Level 3 "Go Now," Level 2 "Get Set" and Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation orders, as of Sept. 10. The latest information on those evacuation orders can be found online and on the Double Creek Fire Facebook page. The Wallowa Whitman National Forest has issued temporary area closures, which can be found online.

SW Washington

Kalama Fire

Start date: Detected Aug. 31, 2022
Size: 107 acres (as of Sept. 11)
Containment: Unknown
Location: Southeast of Kalama Horse Camp on the south side of Mount St. Helens 
Cause: Under investigation
Evacuations/closures: Several communities were under Level 3 "Go Now," Level 2 "Get Set" and Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation orders, as of Sept. 10. The latest information on those evacuation orders can be found online.

For a full list of all the wildfires in Oregon and Washington, visit InciWeb's website

