x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wildfire

Strong winds push Cedar Creek Fire to 31,500 acres in Central Oregon

Winds are only expected to get stronger through Saturday as firefighters work to get a handle on a fast-spreading wildfire in Lane and Deschutes counties.
Credit: U.S. Forest Service
Cedar Creek Fire

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A wildfire burning roughly 60 miles east of Eugene nearly doubled in size to 31,500 acres overnight due to strong winds, prompting evacuations in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests, fire officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning.   

The Cedar Creek Fire started by lightning about 15 miles east of Oakridge, Ore. near Waldo Lake about five weeks ago. On Wednesday, it was estimated to have burned just over 18,000 acres. 

The fire has now burned at least 31,500 acres — nearly 50 square miles, about the size of the city of Salem. It's estimated to be 18% contained. 

RELATED: High fire danger in western Oregon, SW Washington on Friday and Saturday

Nearly 850 firefighters have been assigned to this wildfire. Because it's burning in steep, remote wilderness terrain, firefighters have primarily been using an "indirect strategy" to battle the blaze. 

"This means they have been constructing firelines away from the active fire edge, along roads and trails, where they have a better chance of successfully stopping the fire," fire officials said. 

A red flag warning will be in effect Friday and Saturday because of hot, dry weather and strong east winds. Fire officials said wind speeds were expected to be around 15-25 miles per hour with gusts as strong as 50 miles per hour on Friday. 

This week, power utilities Portland General Electric and Pacific Power said public safety power shutoffs could effect thousands of customers throughout western Oregon due to the dangerous fire conditions.

RELATED: PGE, Pacific Power announce possible power shutoffs in several Oregon counties

Credit: U.S. Forest Service
Cedar Creek Fire evacuation map as of Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

As of Thursday, the following areas are under a level 3 "go now" evacuation notice:

  • Areas east of the Lane/Deschutes County line and north of the Klamath/Deschutes County line
  • Northwest side of Wickiup Reservoir
  • Cultus Lake Lodge and Campground
  • Little & Big Cove Boat-in Campground
  • Little Cultus
  • Cultus Mountain
  • Crane Prairie Reservoir
  • Brown's Mountain
  • Lemish Butte
  • Ketchketch Buttle
  • Johnny Lake

Several areas are under level 2 "get set" and level 1 "be ready" evacuation notices. Click here to see the full list. 

There are multiple other wildfires burning throughout Oregon, the largest being the Double Creek Fire, which has burned more than 100,000 acres in Northeast Oregon's Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. 

RELATED: Wallowa County community ordered to evacuate as wildfires continue to grow

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Fire Weather Warnings issued for all of Western Oregon and Washington

Before You Leave, Check This Out