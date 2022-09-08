Strong winds push Cedar Creek Fire to 31,500 acres in Central Oregon

Winds are only expected to get stronger through Saturday as firefighters work to get a handle on a fast-spreading wildfire in Lane and Deschutes counties.

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A wildfire burning roughly 60 miles east of Eugene nearly doubled in size to 31,500 acres overnight due to strong winds, prompting evacuations in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests, fire officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning.

The Cedar Creek Fire started by lightning about 15 miles east of Oakridge, Ore. near Waldo Lake about five weeks ago. On Wednesday, it was estimated to have burned just over 18,000 acres.

The fire has now burned at least 31,500 acres — nearly 50 square miles, about the size of the city of Salem. It's estimated to be 18% contained.

Nearly 850 firefighters have been assigned to this wildfire. Because it's burning in steep, remote wilderness terrain, firefighters have primarily been using an "indirect strategy" to battle the blaze.

"This means they have been constructing firelines away from the active fire edge, along roads and trails, where they have a better chance of successfully stopping the fire," fire officials said.

A red flag warning will be in effect Friday and Saturday because of hot, dry weather and strong east winds. Fire officials said wind speeds were expected to be around 15-25 miles per hour with gusts as strong as 50 miles per hour on Friday.

This week, power utilities Portland General Electric and Pacific Power said public safety power shutoffs could effect thousands of customers throughout western Oregon due to the dangerous fire conditions.

As of Thursday, the following areas are under a level 3 "go now" evacuation notice:

Areas east of the Lane/Deschutes County line and north of the Klamath/Deschutes County line

Northwest side of Wickiup Reservoir

Cultus Lake Lodge and Campground

Little & Big Cove Boat-in Campground

Little Cultus

Cultus Mountain

Crane Prairie Reservoir

Brown's Mountain

Lemish Butte

Ketchketch Buttle

Johnny Lake

Several areas are under level 2 "get set" and level 1 "be ready" evacuation notices. Click here to see the full list.