Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com
Wildfire
Wildfire grows to 200 acres in Columbia River Gorge near Mosier, leads to evacuations
Wildfire
Photos: Wildfire in Columbia River Gorge near Mosier
Photos of a fire that broke out in the Columbia River Gorge near Mosier on Aug. 12, 2020.
Wildfire
Wildfire in Columbia River Gorge near Mosier leads to evacuations
Photos on social media show large plumes of smoke coming up from the fire, which was estimated to be at about 200 acres Wednesday night.
Wildfire
Evacuations ordered after wildfire breaks out in Columbia River Gorge near Mosier
Photos on social media show large plumes of smoke coming up from the fire, which is estimated to be at 50 acres.
Wildfire
313-acre wildfire burning east of Hood River; 60% contained
The Fir Mountain Fire started Saturday in a slash pile at a logging operation.
Weather
Wildfire burning east of Hood River; crews focus on spot fires outside fire lines
The Fir Mountain Fire started Saturday in a slash pile at a logging operation.
Wildfire
Crews headed to scene of wildfire burning on east side of Hood River
The Hood River Sheriff's Office tweeted that crews are headed to the scene of a wildfire burning on the east side of Hood River.
Wildfire
Pacific Northwest entering peak fire season now
Forestry officials say acreage burned so far is down, but the number of human-caused fires is up as we begin the warmest and driest weather of the year.
Wildfire
La Pine on alert as 50-acre wildfire continues to spread
The Newberry subdivision is on a Level 1 evacuation notice.
Wildfire
Wildfire burning near La Pine in central Oregon
The Newberry Subdivision is under a Level 1 evacuation notice.
Local News
Crews work 15-acre brush fire near Rowena, part of Highway 30 closed
The Oregon Department of Forestry reported that crews had stopped the spread of the fire. The blaze was primarily in grass and scrub oak.
Wildfire
Fire engulfs wood products company, prompts air advisory
The fire was out as of about 4 a.m. Monday but dozens of wood piles continue to smolder.
Wildfire
