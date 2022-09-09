Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County

The fire, which grew from 4 to 80 acres from Thursday to Friday, is not currently affecting the city of Kalama or residents along Kalama River Road.

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations have been ordered by the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office for the Kalama Fire on Friday, burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.

The fire, which grew from 4 to 80 acres from Thursday to Friday, is not affecting the city of Kalama or residents along Kalama River Road, the U.S. Forest Service reported. But Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation order are in place for the following locations:

North to South: From the Cowlitz County/Lewis County border south to 7550 Road

East to West: From the Skamania County/Cowlitz County border west 5 miles into Cowlitz County

Level 2 (Set) and Level (1) evacuation orders are also in place. See all evacuation levels here.

Several fires are burning around the state. In Central Oregon, about 15 miles east of Oakridge, the Cedar Creek Fire has burned 51 square miles, an area larger than the city of Eugene, and prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders for Oakridge and other areas.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office has ordered Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations for a "high-risk" grass fire burning off Vitae Springs Road South in South Salem. The fire is burning off the 4000 block of Vitae Springs Road South and door-to-door evacuation notices have been made, deputies said.

With hot temperatures, low humidity and strong east winds this weekend creating conditions for extreme fire danger, multiple utility companies around Oregon started public safety power shutoffs Friday morning for people living in high-risk areas. Shutoffs are scheduled through at least Saturday.