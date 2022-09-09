x
Wildfire

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County

The fire, which grew from 4 to 80 acres from Thursday to Friday, is not currently affecting the city of Kalama or residents along Kalama River Road.
Credit: U.S. Forest Service

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations have been ordered by the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office for the Kalama Fire on Friday, burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.

The fire, which grew from 4 to 80 acres from Thursday to Friday, is not affecting the city of Kalama or residents along Kalama River Road, the U.S. Forest Service reported. But Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation order are in place for the following locations:

  • North to South: From the Cowlitz County/Lewis County border south to 7550 Road
  • East to West: From the Skamania County/Cowlitz County border west 5 miles into Cowlitz County

Level 2 (Set) and Level (1) evacuation orders are also in place. See all evacuation levels here.

See an evacuation map for the Kalama Fire

Sign up for emergency notifications in Cowlitz County

Several fires are burning around the state. In Central Oregon, about 15 miles east of Oakridge, the Cedar Creek Fire has burned 51 square miles, an area larger than the city of Eugene, and prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders for Oakridge and other areas.

RELATED: Level 3 evacuations in place for Cedar Creek Fire in Central Oregon near Oakridge

The Marion County Sheriff's Office has ordered Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations for a "high-risk" grass fire burning off Vitae Springs Road South in South Salem. The fire is burning off the 4000 block of Vitae Springs Road South and door-to-door evacuation notices have been made, deputies said.

RELATED: Fire threatening homes in South Salem; Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered

With hot temperatures, low humidity and strong east winds this weekend creating conditions for extreme fire danger, multiple utility companies around Oregon started public safety power shutoffs Friday morning for people living in high-risk areas. Shutoffs are scheduled through at least Saturday.

RELATED: Planned power outages: How to check if your neighborhood will have one

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

