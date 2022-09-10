PGE to begin restoring power for customers following safety-related shutoffs

PGE crews are working to restore power for thousands of customers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After shutting off power to about 30,000 customers on Friday due to the threat of high winds and extreme wildfire conditions, Portland General Electric said that it is working to restore power for thousands of customers Saturday afternoon in a news release.

Service is starting to come back on for 5,365 PGE customers in the Southern West Hills. Conditions in this area have been normal since early Saturday. No repairs were needed, allowing power to be turned on for some customers, PGE said.

Restoration efforts are underway for another 9,385 customers in the Scotts Mills, Central West Hills, North West Hills, Tualatin Mountain and Silver Falls areas. PGE crews are waiting to see if conditions are safe for power to come back on.

Full restoration times are available on the Portland General webpage.

Pacific Power has not yet released any information about plans to restore power in its own sectors that have been impacted by pre-emptive safety shutoffs.

The remaining PGE Power Safety Power Shutoffs areas remain in place as strong gusty winds continue. Mount Hood is expected to have gusty winds and extreme conditions later Saturday evening, according to PGE.

PGE said crews are working quickly and safely to restore the remaining outages.

The five community resource centers placed by PGE will remain in place. Residents who still don't have power can visit the trailers to charge their phones and laptops, use the bathroom and to pick up ice and water. They're slated to remain open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day until power is fully restored in all areas: