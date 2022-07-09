PGE, Pacific Power announce possible power shutoffs in several Oregon counties

With high winds expected amid hot weather, PGE and Pacific Power both say they could shut off power for thousands of customers between Friday and Saturday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Utility companies Portland General Electric and Pacific Power announced Thursday that they could initiate public safety power shutoffs for areas of multiple counties over the next several days due to the threat of high winds and extreme wildfire conditions.

Pacific Power said that a notice went out to roughly 12,000 customers between Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties. The warning applies from early Friday morning through Saturday.

“Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a potential for dangerous fire weather conditions,” said Steve Vanderburg, meteorology manager for Pacific Power. “We’re gaining an understanding of the impacts to our system this specific weather event could bring, and have issued Public Safety Power Shutoff notices to several Pacific Power communities.”

Specifically, the shutoff could apply to areas of Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Lincoln City and Glide east along Umpqua Highway.

Pacific Power cited a forecast that includes extremely low humidity, dry vegetation, elevated levels on key weather indexes and expected sustained winds. This could happened as early as 12 a.m. Friday morning.

High fire danger Friday & Saturday. Hot, dry, & gusty east winds across SW WA & NW OR. Model guidance has <5% likelihood of winds similar to Labor Day 2020 and most likely well below those speeds but still potential for rapid fire spread. #orwx #wawx #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/1ZbfZy9rH3 — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) September 6, 2022

PGE's power shutoffs could impact even more people, an estimated 30,000 customers in 10 areas. The company said it intends to provide up to four hours' notice before shutting off power.

"Based on current information, PGE estimates a PSPS could be called on Friday morning, and power could be out through Saturday night," the company said in a statement. "Assuming this event duration and no damage to our system, power restoration would begin Sunday morning and power to customers could be restored by Monday night."

An interactive map on the PGE website shows exactly where those areas are — namely the outskirts of the Portland metro area in rural areas outside of Sandy, Estacada, Molalla, Silverton, McMinnville and Forest Grove.

"Strong east winds will develop across western Oregon Friday and last into Saturday," said KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino. "While these will be the strongest east winds we’ve seen since February, they will not be as strong as the east winds of September 2020. And they won’t last as long. The winds will back off Saturday evening."

Zaffino said that these east winds will not be confined to the Gorge, but will cross the Cascades and extend through Oregon's western valleys to the coast.

Any fires that are currently burning or start during the wind event could spread quickly and erratically, Zaffino said.

Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington and British Columbia is also likely to fill the sky with haze on Friday and Saturday.

Both PGE and Pacific Power have been accused of starting or contributing to several of the devastating Oregon wildfires in September 2020 as their equipment failed during that historic wind event.