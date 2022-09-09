Planned power outages: How to check if your neighborhood will have one

People can enter their address in the public safety power shutoff area maps on the websites for both PGE and Pacific Power.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple utility companies around Oregon started public safety power shutoffs Friday morning for people living in high-risk areas where hot temperatures, low humidity and strong east winds are creating conditions for extreme fire danger. Shutoffs are scheduled through at least Saturday.

People may wonder if their neighborhood is located inside the boundaries for a planned power outage. The two major utility companies, Portland General Electric (PGE) and Pacific Power, have made it easy for people to check.

Both companies have maps on their websites that show the boundaries of areas impacted by planned power shutoffs. Both maps include a search bar where a person can enter their address and see if their neighborhood is scheduled for a power shutoff.

On the PGE map, the search bar to enter an address is found in the top right-hand corner of the map. Once an address is entered, the map zooms in and places a marker. An info box pops up that says whether the address is in an active shutoff area or not.

On the Pacific Power map, the search bar to enter an address is found in the top left-hand corner of the map. Once an address is entered, the map zooms in and places a marker. The person can then check to see if their address is within a shutoff area.

The utility companies have both said that, when possible, they'll provide advance notice to customers before they turn off power.