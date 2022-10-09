Fire at Milo Mclver State Park burns 25 acres, prompts Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations

A shelter has been set up for evacuees at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City.

ESTACADA, Ore. — A fire that started around 9 p.m. Friday at Milo Mclver State Park in Estacada, one of several wildfires burning across Oregon, prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations overnight. A spokesperson for Clackamas Fire said the fire has burned about 25 acres.

It's unknown at this time what caused the fire. Izak Hamilton with Clackamas Fire told KGW on Saturday morning they probably won't be able to determine the cause until the fire is out and they can get some investigators in to "walk the fire."

On Friday night and into Saturday morning, firefighters built a line around the fire and kept it to 25 acres, Hamilton said.

"Right now, we can call the fire contained for the most part," Hamilton said Saturday morning. "It's not growing. But we do have a little bit of a battle coming up today with the weather."

Saturday will continue to be hot, with temperatures expected to reach into the 90s. The east winds, which have created dangerous fire conditions this weekend, will continue but are expected to diminish in the afternoon and end Saturday night.

The following areas are under Level 3 evacuation orders:

Clackamas River, Fellows and Mattoon on the west, south of Fischers Mill to Metzler Park in Estacada

A temporary evacuation point was set up late Friday night at Clackamas County Red Soils Campus at 2051 Kaen Road in Oregon City. On Saturday morning, the Red Cross opened a shelter for evacuees of the McIver Park Fire at Clackamas Community College, Randall Hall, Yellow #2 parking lot, located at 19600 Molalla Avenue in Oregon City.

Deputies started evacuating residents Friday night. Emergency managers posted a map that shows the active evacuation zone.

Hamilton told KGW on Saturday morning that evacuees shouldn't try to return to their homes yet. "We don't know when you'll be able to return to your house. If the weather is anything like yesterday, it's going to last well into the evening," he said.

On Saturday, more crews will join Estacada and Clackamas firefighters to help contain the fire. Hamilton told KGW that crews are coming in from Columbia and Clatsop counties, the Oregon Department of Forestry and Coffee Creek. He said they've also ordered air assets.

Several fires are burning around the state. In South Salem, a dangerous brush fire prompted Level 3 evacuations on Friday evening. In Central Oregon, about 15 miles east of Oakridge, the Cedar Creek Fire has burned 51 square miles, an area larger than the city of Eugene, and prompted Level 3 evacuation orders for Oakridge and other areas. In Southwest Washington, the Kalama Fire, burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens, also sparked Level 3 evacuations.

With hot temperatures, low humidity and strong east winds this weekend creating conditions for extreme fire danger, multiple utility companies around Oregon started public safety power shutoffs Friday morning for people living in high-risk areas. Shutoffs are scheduled through at least Saturday.