Wildfire threatening homes in South Salem; level 3 'go now' evacuations ordered

The fire is threatening homes off Vitae Springs Road South.

SALEM, Ore. — Evacuation orders are in place in South Salem due to a large grass fire burning off Vitae Springs Road South, the Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday evening.

The fire is burning in the 4000 block of Vitae Springs Road South, deputies said.

The following areas are under level three "go now" evacuation orders:

Vitae Springs Road between Skyline Road to River Road South

West side of Skyline Road from Vitae Springs Road to Cole Road South

Orville Road South

Riversprings Road to Prospect Ridge

The sheriff's office said evacuees are gathering at Judson Middle School at 4512 Jones Road Southeast in Salem.

There are at least 18 agencies responding.