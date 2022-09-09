Wildfire threatening homes in South Salem; level 3 'go now' evacuations ordered

SALEM, Ore. — Evacuation orders are in place in South Salem due to a large grass fire burning off Vitae Springs Road South, the Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday evening.
The fire is burning in the 4000 block of Vitae Springs Road South, deputies said.
The following areas are under level three "go now" evacuation orders:
- Vitae Springs Road between Skyline Road to River Road South
- West side of Skyline Road from Vitae Springs Road to Cole Road South
- Orville Road South
- Riversprings Road to Prospect Ridge
The sheriff's office said evacuees are gathering at Judson Middle School at 4512 Jones Road Southeast in Salem.
There are at least 18 agencies responding.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.