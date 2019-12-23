PORTLAND, Ore. — The past decade was a successful one for sports teams and colleges in Oregon. The pro soccer teams led the way, with the Thorns and Timbers winning three titles between them.

Oregon State baseball won another national championship, the Oregon Ducks football program enjoyed success unlike at any time in its history, and Damian Lillard led the Blazers to their first Western Conference finals appearance in 20 years.

Meanwhile, an Oregonian won Olympic gold, twice!

In no particular order, here are the top sports stories in Oregon from 2010-2019.

SOCCER CITY USA LIVES UP TO ITS NAME

The Portland Thorns won the first ever NWSL Championship in 2013 and again in 2017. (August 2013; October 2017)

The Portland Timbers won their own MLS cup title after Diego Valeri scored the fastest goal in MLS Cup history 27 seconds into the game. (December 2015)

HOMETOWN HERO WINS OLYMPIC GOLD

Oregonian Ashton Eaton solidified his place as one of the greatest athletes in the world after winning back-to-back gold medals in the Decathlon at the London and Rio Olympic games. (Summer 2012; Summer 2016)

OREGON STATE BASEBALL WINS THIRD COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

The Oregon State Beavers claimed their third College World Series title in Pat Casey's final season as the team's head coach. (June 2018).

BLAZERS MAKE FIRST CONFERENCE FINALS SINCE 1999-2000

A Damian Lillard buzzer beater and a seven-game battle with the Denver Nuggets saw the Portland Trail Blazers reach the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 1999-2000 season. (April-May 2019)

DUCKS FOOTBALL SMELLS ROSES

The University of Oregon football program won three BCS bowl games (two Rose Bowls, one Fiesta Bowl), including the first ever college football playoff after dominating Florida State 59-20. (2012 Rose Bowl; 2013 Fiesta Bowl; 2015 Rose Bowl)

Quarterback Marcus Mariota became the first University of Oregon player to win the Heisman Trophy (December 2014).