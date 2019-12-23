PORTLAND, Ore. — In the past decade, Oregon saw a total solar eclipse, dealt with massive wildfires, including the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire and 2012 Long Draw Fire, saw the city of Portland shut down during "Snowpocalypse 2017" and watched a tornado blast the small town of Aumsville.

RELATED: The most-read weather stories in 2019

In no particular order, here are the top nature stories in Oregon from 2010-2019.

THE 'GREAT AMERICAN ECLIPSE' COMES TO OREGON

For the first time in 99 years, a total solar eclipse passed over the United States from the Pacific to the Atlantic coasts. And for those who wanted to see "totality," Oregon was the place to be. (Aug. 21, 2017)

EAGLE CREEK FIRE SETS COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE ABLAZE

The landscape of the Columbia River Gorge was forever changed after a firework ignited a massive fire that burned nearly 50,000 acres. Some of the area's most popular hiking trails remain closed to this day. (Sept. 2, 2017 through Nov. 30, 2017)

JANUARY SNOW SHUTS DOWN PORTLAND METRO AREA

Portland received nearly a foot of snow in a single day for the first time since 1995. The storm halted public transportation across the city with many drivers abandoning their cars altogether. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency. (Jan. 11-12, 2017)

TORNADO DAMAGES HOUSES AND BUSINESSES IN AUMSVILLE

An EF2 tornado hit the small town of Aumsville, Oregon. Wind speeds reached 120 mph and nearly 50 structures were damaged. Miraculously, nobody was hurt. But it served as a reminder that, although rare, tornadoes do touch down in Oregon. (Dec. 14, 2010)

OREGON'S LARGEST WILDFIRE IN 150 YEARS BURNS MORE THAN 550,000 ACRES

The Long Draw Fire burned over 550,000 acres in a remote part of Southeastern Oregon. The fire was started by a lightning strike. (July 2012)

RELATED: The 2010s: Top 5 Oregon politics stories of the past decade

RELATED: The 2010s: Top 5 Oregon viral moments of the past decade

RELATED: The 2010s: Top 5 Oregon local news stories of the past decade

RELATED: The 2010s: Top 5 Oregon sports stories of the past decade