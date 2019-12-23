PORTLAND, Ore. — The biggest local news stories of the past decade in Oregon were mostly tragic stories that resonated with people across the country.

Kyron Horman's disappearance; mass shootings in Oregon; an armed militia seizing a wildlife refuge in Oregon; a deadly stabbing on a train in Portland; and the Occupy Wall Street movement hitting Portland streets were among the stories that captured our attention over the past decade.

RELATED: Three local news stories you loved in 2019

In no particular order, here are some of the top local news stories in Oregon from 2010-2019.

7-YEAR-OLD KYRON HORMAN DISAPPEARS FROM SKYLINE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

On June 4, 2010 7-year-old Kyron Horman disappeared after attending a science fair at Skyline Elementary. The subsequent search resulted in the largest criminal investigation in Oregon history. He remains missing to this day. (June 4, 2010)

OCCUPY WALL STREET MOVEMENT COMES TO PORTLAND

On Oct. 6, 2011 nearly 10,000 people took the streets to protest economic inequality and corporate greed. Following the peaceful demonstration, a few dozen protestors set up an encampment near City Hall and remained there for over a month until Mayor Sam Adams cleared the site on Nov. 13, 2011. (October-November 2011)

GUN VIOLENCE HITS HOME

Clackamas Town Center: At the height of the 2012 holiday season, an armed gunman opened fired on shoppers at the Clackamas Town Center, killing two and then taking his own life. It was believed to be a random act of violence. (Dec. 11, 2012)

Reynolds High School: On the second-to-last day of the 2014 school year, a student at Reynolds High School killed 14-year-old Emilio Hoffman and injured a physical education teacher before taking his own life. It was the first fatal high school shooting in Oregon since 1998. (June 10, 2014)

Umpqua Community College: A 26-year-old student fatally shot an assistant professor and eight students in a classroom. It was the deadliest shooting in Oregon in over 100 years. (Oct. 1, 2015)

ARMED MILITIA SEIZES MALHEUR NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE

On Jan. 2, 2016, an armed group led by Ammon Bundy took over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge 30 miles south of Burns, Oregon. The occupation lasted 41 days until the FBI arrested the last four occupiers. In March 2016, a grand jury indicted 26 people on felony charges. (January-February 2016)

DEADLY STABBING ON PORTLAND MAX TRAIN

A man fatally stabbed two people and injured a third after reportedly shouting anti-Muslim slurs at two teenage girls on a Portland MAX train. The victims were hailed as heroes for their bravery confronting the attacker. Jeremy Christian was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder for the attacks. He pleaded not guilty and is currently awaiting trial. (May 26, 2017)

RELATED: The 2010s: Top 5 Oregon viral moments of the past decade

RELATED: The 2010s: Top 5 Oregon politics stories of the past decade

RELATED: The 2010s: Top 5 Oregon nature stories of the past decade

RELATED: The 2010s: Top 5 Oregon sports stories of the past decade