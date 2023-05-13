Coast Guard Station Portland ready to respond to weekend water emergencies

For people heading out on the water this weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard will be around to assist boaters and swimmers who call out for help.

"We are checking to make sure that you have your required safety equipment, which includes lifejackets, fire extinguishers and life rings and throwable stuff like that," said Petty Officer Asher Ray Palomares, "[Activity] picks up in the summer... the hotter it gets, the more people. On a weekend like this we will probably respond to about 10 cases, and we have other agencies that help us, like PDX Fire and Multnomah County."

Although he said many people do not, it's important to have and to wear a life jacket, especially this early in the season, given the cold water.

"It takes your breath away. You will start to lose — sometimes consciousness — and will lose the ability to move, so that’s what leads to drowning," he said. "With a life jacket, it keeps your head above water, so if your head's above water, you're breathing."

Palomares said getting your boat ready, and having the right supplies — like food and water — before heading out is key.