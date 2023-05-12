Fire officials issue temporary burn ban for several counties in Oregon

The burn ban started at noon on Friday and impacts parts of several counties including Washington and Multnomah counties.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hot weather in the forecast this weekend has prompted Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue to issue a temporary outdoor burn ban for parts of multiple counties around the Portland metro area.

The burn ban started at noon on Friday, May 12 and impacts some areas in the following counties: Washington County, Clackamas County, Yamhill County and Multnomah County.

TVF&R anticipates the burn ban to be short-term, but didn't specify when it would be lifted. The agency said the burn ban will remain in place until weather patterns chance and there's no longer a high fire risk.

The burn ban prohibits people from backyard or open burning including burning branches and other yard debris. It also means people are barred from agricultural burning, such as crops and field burning, and debris or controlled burning.

People can still use barbeque grills, smokers and other cooking appliances. The burn ban also doesn't prohibit small recreational fires including portable or permanent fire pits and camp fires.

Weekend heat advisory

The Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington will be under a heat advisory from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. The highest temperatures in the valley are forecasted to be in the low to mid 90s.

The heat advisory also includes the Oregon coast, where highs are expected to be in the 70s and 80s. As of Friday morning, the Columbia River Gorge is not under an advisory.

HEAT ADVISORY FROM THE COAST TO THE VALLEY SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. Coast highs will warm into the 80s, while the valley will see 90 degree high temperatures. I am watching a thunderstorm threat Sunday evening through Monday night and a shower chance Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/zRGljbyKhN — Rod Hill (@KGWRodHill) May 12, 2023

Staying cool

Many people will be looking for ways to keep cool in the heat. Splash pads in parks are not currently open, but Portland Parks and Recreation has turned on some interactive fountains throughout the city.

In Washington, the city of Vancouver has turned on water features in Esther Short Park and Vancouver Waterfront Park.