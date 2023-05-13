Beaverton student missing in ocean after swimming near Cannon Beach

Officials said a group of four people ran into trouble swimming near Tolovana Beach. Two got out on their own, one was rescued and the fourth was never found.

Example video title will go here for this video

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — One person is missing after running into trouble swimming near Cannon Beach on Friday, Cannon Beach Fire District and Seaside Fire's Surf Rescue Team reported.

At around 4 p.m. Cannon Beach Fire District and Seaside Fire's Surf Rescue Team responded to a report of a group of four swimmers no longer visible from shore just south of Tolovana Beach. It was confirmed that all four are students with the Beaverton School District, according to Shellie Bailey-Shah, a spokesperson.

Police arrived shortly and found that two of the swimmers made it out on their own and two were still in the water. A rescue swimmer went in to find the other two and brought one student to shore. That student was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials did not released the condition of the rescued student.

Rescue teams were unsuccessful locating the fourth student. The Coast Guard continued the search until late Friday night. Cannon Beach Fire continue the search on Saturday.

Cannon Beach Fire District and Seaside Fire's Surf Rescue Team remind everyone that the ocean currents are unpredictable and can take a person out. Current water temperatures are still frigid and swimmers need to be careful.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here