Hot weather this weekend brings warnings of cold water

With temperatures expected to shoot into the 90s this weekend, authorities are warning people to take precautions boating or swimming in rivers and lakes.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland-area temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s this weekend, likely sending residents flocking to local rivers and lakes to cool off, but authorities are warning swimmers that the water is likely to be very chilly despite the sunny skies.

Oregon has built up an exceptionally large snowpack over an unusually cold winter and spring, and while the slow melt-out is great for driving back the start of wildfire season and making a dent in the state's drought, it means local streams and rivers will still be frigid at the moment.

"Every year when the first warm temperatures arrive, many people decide to cool off by hitting the water," Brian Paulsen, Boating Safety Program Manager for the Oregon Marine Board, said in a statement. "With the great snowpack, you can guarantee as it's melting it's going to be frigid. It's incredibly important everyone wear a life jacket and dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature."

With hot temps forecast this weekend, keep in mind that our local lakes/rivers/streams/creeks will still be very cold, especially due to snowmelt.



Cold water shock is a leading cause of drowning, the board cautioned, and cold water immersion can cause hypothermia even if air temperatures are hot. The National Weather Service issued a similar warning Tuesday on social media.

Most of Oregon's lakes and rivers stay below 70 degrees for most of the year, and tend to be in the low 50s. Data from the US Geological Survey shows the Willamette River's temperature reaching a high of only about 54 degrees as of Wednesday.