Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 22: US surpasses 200,000 coronavirus deaths

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday afternoon:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

12 p.m.

  • The unemployment rate in the Portland metro area dropped to 8.3% in August. The rate dropped 2.7% from July, when 11% of workers were jobless. Learn more

9 a.m.

  • The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 200,000 Tuesday. The bleak milestone, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world, was reported by Johns Hopkins, based on figures supplied by state health authorities. Learn more

8:45 a.m.

  • All staff members at Columbia Elementary School and North Fork Elementary School in Woodland may have been exposed to COVID-19, so both school buildings will be closed through today out of caution to protect staff and the public. Learn more 
  • What will Halloween look like this year in Portland? How do haunted drive-thrus, scary movies and a crypto-zoos sound? Groups are getting creative to come up with fun ways to celebrate spooky season safely this year. Learn more
  • Oregon health officials reported three more deaths and 201 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been 30,995 known cases in the state and 529 Oregonians have died from the virus, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Learn more

