Oregon reports 328 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore — Health officials on Tuesday reported three more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon and 328 new cases of the virus.

Tuesday is the first day that Oregon has reported more than 300 new coronavirus cases since Aug. 28, when the state announced 301 people were either presumed or confirmed positive.

Oregon’s total number of known cases is now 31,313.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 60, followed by Washington County with 42.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Benton: 6

Clackamas: 31

Clatsop: 2

Columbia: 3

Coos: 3

Crook: 1

Curry: 1

Deschutes: 11

Douglas: 10

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 12

Jefferson: 1

Josephine: 4

Klamath: 2

Lane: 32

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 10

Malheur: 14

Marion: 38

Multnomah: 60

Polk: 9

Umatilla: 3

Wasco: 25

Washington: 42

Yamhill: 6

The state’s death toll is now 532 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the three people who died: