2 schools in Southwest Washington close due to COVID-19

WOODLAND, Wash. — Two Woodland elementary schools closed for in-person services Monday and Tuesday after two school district staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according school officials.

All staff members at Columbia Elementary School and North Fork Elementary School in Woodland may have been exposed to COVID-19, so both school buildings will be closed out of caution to protect staff and the public, according to a message to parents from Columbia Principal David Starkey.

Safety and facilities maintenance staff will deep-clean all schools before the return of students, community and staff members, The Daily News in Longview reported.

Daily instruction will continue remotely, but instruction may look a bit different because staff are working from remote locations, according to the message.