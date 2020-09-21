Oregon reports 3 more deaths, 201 new COVID-19 cases

There have been 30,995 known cases in the state and 529 Oregonians have died from the virus.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of Oregonians who have died from the virus to 529.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 201 new confirmed and presumptive cases Monday, raising the state's total of known cases to 30,995.

Oregon's 527th COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old Multnomah County man who died Sept. 6 in his home. He tested positive on Aug. 21 and had underlying health conditions.

Oregon's 528th COVID-19 death was a 54-year-old Multnomah County woman who died Sept. 20 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She tested positive on Sept. 16 and had underlying health conditions.

Oregon's 529th COVID-19 death was a 73-year-old Multnomah County man who died Sept. 19 at OHSU. He tested positive on Sept. 18. OHA said it's trying to confirm whether he had underlying health conditions.

Of the 201 new cases reported Monday, the highest number came from Multnomah County with 35 cases. Here are the new cases by county:

Benton: 2

Clackamas: 16

Clatsop: 2

Columbia: 2

Coos: 4

Curry: 3

Deschutes: 8

Douglas: 2

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 18

Josephine: 3

Klamath: 2

Lane: 28

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 1

Malheur: 12

Marion: 18

Morrow: 2

Multnomah: 35

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 4

Wasco: 10

Washington: 25

Yamhill: 1