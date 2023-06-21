It's Draft Day! Here are the latest NBA trade and draft rumors involving the Portland Trail Blazers

The latest reports on Damian Lillard, draft prospects Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, and other reports involving Portland and the No. 3 pick.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's Draft Day! The NBA draft has finally arrived and the Portland Trail Blazers remain one of the hottest names in the rumor mill. Portland has two picks in the first round (No. 3 and No. 23) and one in the second (No. 43).

The draft begins at 5 p.m. tonight and airs on ESPN and ABC.

Local and national NBA reporters have reported for the past month that Portland is being aggressive in trying to trade the No. 3 pick for another star player to put next to superstar point guard Damian Lillard, but they've also reported the Blazers are happy to hold on to the third pick unless they get a trade offer that blows them away.

Here are the latest offseason reports, rumors and discussions around the Portland Trail Blazers. Check back as this story will be updated often between now and the draft tonight, with the most recent reports at the top:

(10:43 a.m.) If Scoot Henderson goes second, Amen Thompson 'in consideration' for Blazers' selection with third overall pick

In his latest mock draft, Kevin O'Connor of The Athletic moved Scoot Henderson up to No. 2 and though he has the Blazers selecting Alabama forward Brandon Miller with the third pick, he also reported that "if Henderson goes second, the Blazers will find themselves deciding between Miller and Amen Thompson, who sources have said in recent days is in consideration for this selection." O'Connor wrote that if the Blazers decide to trade Lillard, a player like Thompson, would be a better fit because of his "on-ball presence." But if the Blazers keep Lillard, Miller would fit better because he'd be a "complementary playmaking presence" and would be a "constant threat to space the floor." Read the full story

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported something similar Thursday morning on the Pat McAfee Show, saying Thompson could be an option for Portland at No. 3 if Henderson goes No. 2. "He had a very strong workout, I'm told, in Portland. I'm not saying that they will go with him over Brandon Miller if he's there at 3, but I know Amen Thompson, he made an impression on them." Watch the clip

"Portland knows that they have to improve this team to keep Damian Lillard..



(9:28 a.m.) Scoot Henderson 'gaining serious momentum' to be selected by Charlotte Hornets with No. 2 pick

For the past month, Alabama forward Brandon Miller has been projected to be the No. 2 pick by the Charlotte Hornets. But Thursday morning, multiple reports indicated that may be shifting. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported at 9:28 a.m. that G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson is "gaining serious momentum at No. 2 with the Charlotte Hornets." Charania reported that the Hornets are torn between Henderson and Miller and have "final meetings today to settle on decision." At 9:36 a.m., Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that "word definitely is spreading among teams in the lottery that Charlotte is still strongly considering Scoot Henderson at No. 2, particularly with support from new ownership." Hours before the reports by Charania and Fischer, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic published his latest mock draft at 6:52 a.m. and moved Henderson to No. 2. He cited as his reasoning a shift in tone during a Wednesday press conference with Charlotte general manager Mitch Kupchak.

(8:26 a.m.) Blazers indicating they'll draft at No. 3; NBA teams 'preparing offers' for Damian Lillard

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported Thursday morning during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up that "the Blazers have indicated that they're going to draft [the third pick]" and teams around the NBA are "preparing their offers for what happens in the next 24 to 72 hours with how Lillard might react to them, going forward, at making the [pick]." Windhorst clarified that teams "are already getting ready, waiting for the moment to happen. Whether Lillard makes the move or the Blazers make the move, nobody seems like they want to be the fall guy here. Lillard doesn't want to look like the bad guy; the Blazers still are hoping to convince him to stay but we'll see how long they continue with that position." Watch the clip