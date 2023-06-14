Alabama's Brandon Miller works out for Trail Blazers, says he and Damian Lillard would be 'a good duo'

Miller, one of the most productive players in college basketball his freshman season at Alabama, is an option for the Blazers with the third overall pick.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alabama forward Brandon Miller, projected to be selected with the second or third overall pick in the NBA draft on June 22, worked out for the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at the team's practice facility in Tualatin.

In an interview with Portland reporters after the workout, Miller told KGW's Orlando Sanchez that he'd "fit great" with the Blazers and star Damian Lillard.

"I think I'd fit great," he said. "I see myself coming off a lot of actions with Dame. I know he's a great vet. For me to be under his wing, I think that's a good duo."

As a freshman at Alabama this past season, Miller was one of the most productive players in college basketball, averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks, while shooting 43% from the field, 38% from the 3-point line and 86% from the free-throw line. He was a second-team All-American and a finalist for the Wooden Award for national player of the year.

Miller projects as the kind of rare player NBA teams covet. Players like Miller, who are 6-foot-9, can defend in space, shoot the 3-pointer at a high percentage (and at high volume) and aggressively rebound on offense and defense, are in short supply in the NBA. Draft experts say Miller's current weaknesses, on-ball creation and playmaking ability, won't deter him from being drafted with one of the top few picks next week.

Speaking to the media after Friday's workout in Portland, Miller spoke about the consistency of his offense, particularly his shooting, but added that defense is something he takes pride in. In response to a question from Jason Quick of The Athletic, Miller said he just started taking charges on defense last season at Alabama.

"I've always taken pride on the defensive side," he said. "Last year, I just started taking charges. I remember high school, I'd never take charges. I'd just block everybody's shot at the rim. For me, it's just giving my body up, just making winning plays, I think, that separates me."

Something NBA teams have been monitoring and gathering intel on leading up to the draft is Miller's reported connection to the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Jan. 15. A law enforcement officer testified that Miller delivered the gun to his then-teammate Darius Miles that was used to fatally shoot Jamea Jonae Harris.

Miller's attorney said the gun belonged to Miles, that Miller didn't know it was in his vehicle when he drove to pick up Miles, and that he "never touched the gun" used in the shooting.

"Brandon never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange to Mr. Davis in any way, and never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur," attorney Jim Standridge wrote in a Feb. 22 statement.

Miles and another man were arrested and indicted on capital murder charges. Miller was not arrested or charged.

Miller, responding to questions from Aaron Fentress of the Oregonian and Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report after Friday's workout, said he's not allowed to talk about the incident because "it's still an ongoing situation."

"I can't answer that for legal purposes," he said.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic wrote that teams are "gathering intel" on what happened. He said "the intel regarding Miller before the incident was considered to be positive" and that it's "not expected to impact where Miller is selected" as long as no additional information is found before the draft.

When asked by KOIN's Brenna Greene what he'd say to Blazers fans concerned about his connection to the fatal shooting, Miller turned the conversation back to basketball.

"I'm here to win ball games," he said. "One of my goals is to win a championship. I won the SEC championship, so I can finally say I have a ring under my belt. I didn't win a state championship [in high school], sadly. Just to win an NBA Finals."