'An elite, franchise-altering prospect': Portland Trail Blazers select Scoot Henderson with third pick

A 6-foot-2 point guard, Scoot Henderson is an elite athlete with exceptional length. He's been compared to Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers selected G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson with the third overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday.

Henderson was asked on ESPN after he was selected what kind of player Portland is getting.

"They get a dawg. They get a dawg who's going to come in and be hungry," Henderson said. "I'm young but I've got a mature mindset, and that's to work and come in and make a real impact, not just the basketball side, but the community. So they're getting a special player, a special person."

After graduating a year early from Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia, Henderson played the past two seasons for the G League Ignite. Last season, he averaged 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He wasn't the most efficient scorer, shooting 42.9% from the field, 27.5% from the 3-point line and 76.4% at the free-throw line. But Henderson’s questionable outside shot may be his only weakness.

An elite athlete with exceptionally long arms (a reported 6-9 wingspan), he’s been compared to Derrick Rose (pre-injuries) and Russell Westbrook. It’s been a common refrain among draft experts that in most drafts that don't have a generational prospect like Victor Wembanyama, he'd be the No. 1 pick.

"He’s that good," wrote Sam Vecenie of The Athletic in his NBA draft guide. "He's going to be an exceptionally hard problem to solve for defenses from the first day he hits the NBA because of how well-rounded he is in ball screen actions. He can pull up and hit floaters, he can get all the way to the rim and finish with authority or touch, he can play slow or fast, and he can make high-level passing reads.

"On top of that, he’s going to force the action in transition and drive easy points that way, as well as be the guy from day one who sets the tone for your organization due to his competitiveness and drive. Henderson is truly an elite, franchise-altering prospect."

How does Damian Lillard feel about it?

The question everyone in the NBA is asking now is where Blazers superstar Damian Lillard stands with the decision.

If we take Lillard at his word, he and the Blazers may have a discussion about his future. Since the end of the regular season, publicly and on multiple occasions, Lillard has said that he wants the Blazers to acquire veteran talent and put a contending roster around him, and if they can't do that, he and the team would need to have a conversation about his future in Portland.

At exit interviews, Lillard said he knew of players who "really move the needle" that want to play in Portland with him, but cautioned that "knowing that and then actually making something happen to make that a reality is a completely separate thing." One thing Lillard made clear is he didn't want to be part of a youth movement. He praised Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe but then said he wasn’t looking for more "19-year-olds."

"I want a chance to go for it. And if the route is to [build through the draft], that's not my route," he said.

Lillard repeated that sentiment multiple times this offseason, saying he wants to stay in Portland and wants a chance to compete for a championship with the Blazers. He said the team had the assets, including the No. 3 pick, to add star talent through the trade market. He also said if that wasn’t going to happen, he and the team would need to decide what comes next. Reporting from trusted NBA reporters like Brian Windhorst of ESPN reiterated that sentiment.

At exit interviews, Blazers general manager Joe Cronin seemed to be in lock-step with Lillard, saying it was "time for us to starting moving quicker towards having a roster that’s ready to compete at the highest level." He talked about adding veteran talent. After the trade deadline last season, Cronin said the front office was "borderline anxious to push all our chips in."

But instead of pushing in all their chips and using the third pick to trade for a star, Cronin and the front office used the pick. They drafted a 20-year-old — likely a future star, but not a player likely to help the Blazers win as soon as next season (even the best rookies are rarely positive-impact players their first season).

One interesting thing to note is that Lillard and Henderson have a relationship. In 2021, Henderson reached out to Lillard for advice and the Blazers star responded. The day before the draft, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reported that the two have been "communicating regularly" since Henderson's draft workout in Portland.