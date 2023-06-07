CJ McCollum: 'If I was a betting man, this is the last we've seen of' Damian Lillard in Portland

Lillard's former teammate made the comment during an appearance Wednesday on ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Chris Russo.

PORTLAND, Ore. — CJ McCollum, who played 10 seasons with Damian Lillard in Portland and is good friends with the Blazers' star guard, said he believes Lillard has played his last game in Portland.

McCollum, who said he had wine and sushi with Lillard last week, prefaced his comments early in the conversation by saying, "Dame isn't telling me these types of things." But later in the conversation, he made his opinion clear: Lillard won't be wearing a Portland Trail Blazers uniform next season:

"If I was a betting man, this is the last that we've seen of him there," McCollum said.

"The market will dictate what happens here," McCollum said.

He went on to say that he doesn't think Lillard will "ask out" or request a trade, but that Lillard will be playing close attention to what happens around the draft, which could lead to a conversation with the front office about his future.

"I think based on how the draft goes and what happens leading up to the draft, if they're not positioned to have what we consider 'a title-contending team' or a puncher's chance ... then I think they will have a discussion where they try to figure out what's best for him and where he should go," McCollum said, mentioning the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets as potential destinations.

McCollum concluded by saying that nothing is decided yet.

"I think [Lillard] is going to let this play out, and I think the organization is really going to see what they can honestly get, both ways, in terms of potentially moving D or potentially pairing him with a Mikal Bridges or someone of that caliber," McCollum said.

What McCollum said, outside of his opinion on the ultimate outcome, isn't that different than what Lillard has said since the season ended. During exit interviews, he said he wants the Blazers front office to acquire more star talent and more veteran depth. He lauded his rookie teammate Sharpe, but then added, "that's enough 19-year-olds."

"If the route is to [draft youth], then that's not my route," Lillard said.