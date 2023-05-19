Here are the latest NBA trade rumors involving the Portland Trail Blazers

Reports, rumors and discussions around the Blazers leading up to the June 22 NBA Draft.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The NBA draft is June 22 and the Portland Trail Blazers have two first-round picks (No. 3 and No. 23) and one second-round selection (No. 43).

Local and national NBA reporters have reported that Portland will look to trade the highly coveted No. 3 pick for another star player to complement superstar point guard Damian Lillard, but they've also reported that the Blazers are happy to hold onto the third pick unless they get a trade offer that blows them away.

Here are the latest offseason reports, rumors and discussions around the Portland Trail Blazers. Check back as this story will be updated often between now and June 22, with the most recent reports at the top:

(May 29) Blazers 'a candidate to shop' No. 3 pick for 'win-now considerations'

Marc Stein in his Substack newsletter reported that the Blazers are "being mentioned as a candidate to shop its upper-echelon pick for win-now considerations." Stein reports that the Charlotte Bobcats with the second pick, Houston Rockets with the fourth pick and Detroit Pistons with the fifth pick are also "generating such chatter." Basically, every team in the Top 5 of the draft except the San Antonio Spurs, who will draft Victor Wembanyama with the top pick, is shopping their pick, according to league chatter. Read the full story

(May 26) No. 3 pick may not 'be as available' as previously thought; Portland may try to 'keep Dame and the pick'

Brian Windhorst of ESPN said on The Hoop Collective podcast that with Portland jumping up into the Top 3 of the draft, he's not so sure the pick "is going to be as available" in trade as had previously been thought. Windhorst's co-host, Tim McMahon of ESPN, responded "if Portland's pick's not available, then Dame might be." Windhorst said Portland "might try to walk the line, which is to keep Dame and the pick and see if they can make it work." Listen to the full podcast

(May 26) Portland 'willing' to trade 3rd pick for 'really, really elite player'

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN in a conversation with ESPN colleague Jonathan Givony on The Woj Pod podcast said he thinks the Blazers are "willing" to trade the No. 3 pick but they "have to get back a really, really elite player." He added that he thinks "in a lot of ways, the draft starts with" the Blazers. Givony responded and said he's been told the Blazers will "need something to actually blow them away in order to trade that pick ... and right now it doesn't look like that trade is on the table." Givony also said the Blazers are "very excited about where they're slated to pick." Listen to the full podcast

(May 24) Blazers could be facilitator in Deandre Ayton trade to Dallas

Bill Oram of The Oregonian said on the Sports by Northwest podcast that he heard some talk in Chicago during the draft lottery and the draft combine "about the Blazers and [Phoenix Suns center Deandre] Ayton but more as potentially a third piece in a deal that facilitates Deandre Ayton to Dallas." He said he doesn't know what the Blazers would get in that deal, "except for potentially getting off of Jusuf Nurkic." Listen to the full podcast

(May 20) Portland 'prepared to hang onto the No. 3 overall pick'

Marc Stein on his Substack newsletter reported that Portland "has tried to convey the message to skeptical teams out there that it is prepared to hang onto the No. 3 overall pick in the June 22 draft rather than immediately look to trade it in search of more win-now talent to assist Damian Lillard." Read the full story

(May 19) 'Nets aren't interested' in trading Mikal Bridges to Portland

There has been speculation that a player Portland could target in trade conversations using the third pick is Brooklyn Nets small forward Mikal Bridges. Alex Schiffer, the Nets beat writer for The Athletic, reported that those rumors "are all talk" and that the "Nets aren't interested' in trading Bridges to the Blazers. Bridges has trained with Lillard in past offseasons and has been named by Lillard as a player he'd like to play with. The 26-year-old was a first-team All-NBA defender two seasons ago and this past season, after a trade from Phoenix to Brooklyn, he averaged 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Read the tweet

(May 19) League speculation: Blazers will package No. 3 pick and Anfernee Simons in trade for 'elite small forward'

John Hollinger of The Athletic reported that there is "widespread" speculation around the league that "a package of the third pick and Anfernee Simons might be used to snag an elite small forward." Read the full report

(May 18) Blazers would be 'very happy' to keep No. 3 pick, draft Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller

Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported on Zach Lowe's podcast that the Blazers would be "very happy" to keep the third pick and draft Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson. "If the draft were tonight, I think they'd keep the pick, yeah," Givony said. Listen to the full podcast

(May 17) Blazers expected to make No. 3 pick available in trade