Meeting between Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers to happen Monday: Report

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard will meet with the team's front office on Monday to "discuss the franchise's direction," Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT reported.

Haynes, one of the league's most well-respected reporters, has a close connection to Lillard, dating back to his time covering the Portland Trail Blazers for Comcast Sports Northwest early in Lillard's career. Haynes is often the first reporter to break news when it comes to Lillard.

Lillard will be joined by his agent, Aaron Goodwin, for Monday's meeting, Haynes said.

Since the NBA draft concluded June 22, one of the biggest story lines in the NBA has been whether Lillard will request a trade from Portland after the Blazers selected G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson with the third overall pick and drafted two other rookies.

On numerous occasions after the season and leading up to the draft, Lillard expressed publicly that he wanted the Blazers to add veteran talent to the roster that gives him a chance to compete for a championship. He said if Portland was going to embark on a youth movement, that wasn't his path.

"I want to have an opportunity to win in Portland. And we got an opportunity asset-wise to build a team that can compete," Lillard said during an appearance on Showtime's The Last Stand prior to the draft. "But if we can't do that, then there's a separate conversation that we would have to have. We just gotta let things take its course and see where it lands."

Earlier Monday, prior to Haynes' report, respected NBA reporter Sam Amick of The Athletic wrote that a "source said nothing has changed about Lillard's strong desire to play with the kind of high-level players that would make the Blazers contenders again. The youth movement, impressive though it might be, isn't enough."

Further, Amick said that if the two sides decide to part ways, "Lillard indeed has serious interest in joining the [Miami] Heat, who would surely love to pair him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo."