The latest information on fires burning across Oregon and southern Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite a wet winter across much of the Pacific Northwest, fire season is now well underway in Oregon and Washington after successive weeks of hot, dry weather heading into summer. Fire officials have predicted above-average potential for dangerously large fires for nearly all of Washington and a broad swath of Oregon this year.
There are currently multiple wildfires burning in the region, the details of which will be continuously updated below. Note: No fire that is more than 90% contained will be listed.
Oregon
- Location: In the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, south of Agness and east of Gold Beach.
- Acreage: 22,066 acres
- Cause: Believed human-caused but the particulars are still under investigation.
- Began: July 15
- Containment: 3%
- Closures: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has issued a closure order for the fire area, including trails, roads, and a portion of the Illinois River.
- Evacuations: A Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation warning remains in effect from Agness to Quosatana Creek, Oak Flat, Old House Creek Road, and Spud Road.
- More info: Visit the Flat Fire information page on Facebook or go to the Flat Fire's entry on Inciweb.
Golden Fire
- Location: In Klamath County, 11 miles north of Bonanza.
- Acreage: 2,500 acres
- Cause: Under investigation
- Began: July 22
- Containment: 0%
- Closures: N/A
- Evacuations: Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders in place for the area east of Highway 140E, south of Polar Bear Lane and north of Keno Springs Road. Also for the area east of Bly Mountain Cutoff Road and north of Keno Springs Road.
- More info: Visit the Golden Fire information page on Facebook or go to the Golden Fire's entry on Inciweb.
- Location: Near the Bedrock Campground in the Fall Creek area southeast of Eugene.
- Acreage: 3,190 acres
- Cause: Under investigation
- Began: July 22
- Containment: 0%
- Closures: Campgrounds along Big Fall Creek Road closed due to fire activity.
- Evacuations: N/A
- More info: Updates from the Willamette National Forest on Facebook and Twitter. Information will eventually be available on the Bedrock Fire's entry on Inciweb.
Washington
- Location: East of Bickleton in Klickitat County, across the Columbia River from Arlington, Ore.
- Acreage: 51,694 acres
- Cause: Under investigation
- Began: July 21
- Containment: 0%
- Closures: Roosevelt Grade Road, Middle Road, Old Highway 8 north to and including Dot Road.
- Evacuations: Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for Bickleton, Cleveland and some surrounding areas, plus the lower Goodnoe Station area on the southwest portion of the fire. Level 2 "Be Ready" evacuation warnings in place for areas immediately east and west of Level 3 zones.
- More info: Evacuation updates on the Klickitat County 911 Dispatch page on Facebook. Fire information on the Newell Road Fire information page on Facebook and the Newell Road Fire's entry on Inciweb.