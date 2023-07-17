Flat Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres in southern Oregon

More than 40 structures are threatened by the fire, burning in the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest, about two miles south of the small community of Agness.

AGNESS, Ore. — The Flat Fire, burning in the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest in southern Oregon, grew to 8,204 acres as of Tuesday, an increase of nearly 3,000 acres since Monday, according to the U.S. Forest Service and the Northwest Incident Management Team.

The fire is located about two miles southeast of the small community of Agness and about 30 miles northeast of Gold Beach. The fire, which started July 15, is burning in fire scars from the Biscuit (2002) and Klondike (2018) fires.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

"Firefighters are working around standing dead trees (snags) and thick vegetation within these burn scars. The landscape is characterized by steep terrain and limited access points," fire officials said in a Tuesday report. "Fire managers are being deliberate on firefighting tactics to keep firefighters safe, protect surrounding communities, and infrastructure. Night crews were able to take advantage of more favorable conditions overnight."

On Tuesday, crews worked to secure and improve hand and dozer lines on the north and west sides of the fire. They also dedicated a large number of resources to protecting structures on both sides of the Illinois River and up into the community of Agness. According to The Statesman Journal, about 42 structures are threatened.

The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest closed trails, roads and a portion of the Illinois River around the fire area.

A total of 378 firefighters and personnel are battling the blaze, with 16 fire engines, 13 crews, two bulldozers, two water tenders and seven helicopters dedicated to the fire. Officials said more resources will arrive in the coming days.

A community meeting about the Flat Fire will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Agness Library Park in Agness.

No evacuation orders have been issued as of Tuesday.

MORE INFO: Visit the Facebook and Twitter pages for the Flat Fire.