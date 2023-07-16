Wildfire southeast of Estacada results in evacuation notices for surrounding areas

Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation notices have been issued due to a fire that had burned approximately 20 acres as of Sunday night.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A brush fire burning on a forest service road around the La Dee Flats area near Estacada has reached around 20 acres according to officials.

The fire started late Sunday afternoon on U.S. Forest Service Road 4610. The Estacada Fire District said it appears to be burning on Weyerhauser private forest land.

Resources from Estacada fire are joined by the Oregon Department of Forestry, U.S. Forest Service and a crew from Coffee Creek Correctional Facility.

Two single-engine air tanker (SEAT) planes and a Type 1 helicopter are dumping water and retardant on the fire.

Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation notices have been issued for the Clackamas River RV Park, Promontory Park Campground, Southeast Michaels Road, Southeast Fall Creek Road south of Divers and Tumala Mountain Road between the addresses of 40820 and 48176, according to Clackamas County Sherff's Office.

The county has posted a map of the affected area here.

You can find the latest wildfire evacuation map... Posted by Clackamas County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 16, 2023

The public is asked to avoid the area and not operate drones that will interfere with air operations.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

