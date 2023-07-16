Wildfire near Carson in Skamania County prompts evacuations

Firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a wildfire near Bear Creek Road and Wind River Highway.

CARSON, Wash. — Evacuations have been ordered due to a wildfire near the Skamania County town of Carson on Sunday afternoon, according to county dispatch.

Skamania County Fire District 5 reported that it was responding along with North Bonneville Fire shortly after 4 p.m. to a fire near Bear Creek Road and Wind River Highway.

Dispatch confirmed that Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations are in place for all of Bear Creek Road as well as Wind River Highway between mileposts 3 and 4. Old State Route just to the north is under a Level 1 "Be Ready" notice.

Fire officials estimated the fire at 3-4 acres, but said in an update that forward progression had been slowed thanks to an aggressive initial attack by both ground and air crews.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.

