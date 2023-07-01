Bedrock Fire has burned nearly 300 acres near Eugene

The fire is burning near the Bedrock Campground in the Fall Creek area southeast of Eugene.

EUGENE, Ore. — The Bedrock Fire, burning near the Bedrock Campground in the Fall Creek area southeast of Eugene, has burned nearly 300 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service - Willamette National Forest.

On the afternoon of July 22, a fire was reported near the Bedrock Campground, in the Middle Fork Ranger District. The Oregon Department of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service firefighters are working to manage the fire.

The fire is at zero percent containment and was expected to grow Sunday, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

Fire crews worked overnight in an effort to contain the fire. Due to hot and dry conditions, the fire was expected to be active into Sunday. The effort took five engines, three hand crews, an aircraft, and heavy fire equipment.

Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the Fall Creek area, including all campgrounds along Fall Creek Road, and surrounding roads. Smoke may be visible from Highway 58 and the towns of Lowell and Jasper.

Fire danger level on the Willamette National Forest is "very high" and fire and restrictions are in effect, applicable to all lands within the Willamette National Forest except the Three Sisters, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Waldo Lake, and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

