Wildfire in Clackamas County prompts Level 3 evacuation orders

Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a wildfire in a mobile home park in Molalla prompting Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations.

MOLALLA, Ore. — Evacuations orders are in place due to a wildfire near the Clackamas County town of Molalla on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office are asking residents of the Twin Fir Mobile Home Park at 300 Kennel Avenue, 310 Kennel Avenue, and 250 Kennel Avenue in Molalla to evacuate immediately issuing a Level 3 (Go Now).

Here's what evacuation levels mean

Level 1 Notice - Be Ready: Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs should take note and begin making arrangements to evacuate. Evacuations at this time are voluntary.

Level 2 Notice - Be Set: This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moment's notice. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Level 3 Notice - Go Now: Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately. Listen to local media and watch for emergency personnel who may be coming by to give further instructions regarding the evacuation.

⚠️ WILDFIRE ALERT: Level 3 - GO NOW - Evacuate immediately from Twin Fir Mobile Home Park, 300 Kennel Ave, 310 Kennel Ave, and 250 Kennel Ave, in Molalla.



For the latest information, go to: https://t.co/PjdUI41cRN pic.twitter.com/RPqcjkno7Y — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) July 19, 2023

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here