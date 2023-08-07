Salmon Fire prompts Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices for parts of Oakridge

The Salmon Fire is burning in Lane County, a few miles east of Oakridge. It's burned between 50 and 75 acres, officials say.

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Salmon Fire, burning about three miles east of Oakridge in Lane County has burned between 50 and 75 acres and prompted Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices Monday morning, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) reported.

Oakridge is about 43 miles southeast of Eugene.

Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices were issued Monday morning for areas around Oakridge due to the fire:

High Prairie

McFarland Road

Westoak Road

Oakridge north of Roberts Road

Oakridge east of Salmon Creek

associated side streets

See an evacuation map here.

"Level 1 means you should be aware of the danger that exists in your area, monitor local media outlets and telephone devices to receive further information," the Lane County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, mobile property, pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, public safety personnel will make contact again using the emergency notification system."

There are two helicopters, three local fire engines and three hand crews dedicated to the fire Monday morning, with two more crews on the way. The USFS said a large air tanker with fire retardant will also aid in fighting the fire Monday.

Residents can sign up for emergency alerts at this county web page.

Visit the county's Salmon Fire web page for more information on the fire.

Here's what evacuation levels mean

Level 1 Notice - Be Ready: Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs should take note and begin making arrangements to evacuate. Evacuations at this time are voluntary.

Level 2 Notice - Be Set: This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moment's notice. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Level 3 Notice - Go Now: Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately. Listen to local media and watch for emergency personnel who may be coming by to give further instructions regarding the evacuation.

