PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow could start falling early Saturday morning with as much as 4 inches or more building up through Sunday, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.
"Several forecast models now show all snow starting early Saturday morning," Hill said. "If true, occasional snow would fall near sea level all day and all of Saturday morning. Portland accumulations could reach four inches of snow and possibly higher through noon Sunday."
Some models show the possibility of 14 inches of snow through this Tuesday, other models show eight inches falling Monday night, Hill said.
"I think it will be a widespread valley snow event," KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino said Wednesday evening.
Zaffino expects 4-8 inches of snow accumulation in the Coast Range on Saturday and 6-12 inches in the Columbia River Gorge.
There will be a mix of rain and snow from Thursday evening through Friday evening before the snow on the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The central Columbia River Gorge could get snow through the entire day Friday, the NWS said. Rain is expected in areas below 1,000 feet on Friday, according to the NWS.
Similarly to Zaffino, the NWS expects accumulation on Saturday when rain turns into snow.
"Saturday morning, expect to see a changeover to a mix of rain and snow Saturday morning for low elevations, turning to all snow by Saturday night," the NWS said.
"If that change-over happens sooner, we could see more snow," Zaffino said.
Snow accumulation may not end until midday Sunday and roads could remain icy through Sunday evening, according to the NWS.
Zaffino also warned that snow may be possible on Monday and Tuesday as well.
With this latest storm, nearly 5 feet of snow could fall on Mount Hood from Thursday through next Tuesday, according to Zaffino. Over 4 feet could fall at HooDoo ski area and nearly 4 feet at Mount Bachelor.
The threat of another snow storm follows one that created problems on the roads Monday and led to school closures throughout southwest Washington and western Oregon through Tuesday.