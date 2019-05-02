PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland metro area woke up to icy roads Tuesday morning.

Christine Pitawanich was reporting from East County, where car after car slid all over the roads.

A good Samaritan tried to help a stuck pickup truck driver in Northeast Portland.

Keely Chalmers reported from 82nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard, where it was a "sheet of ice" early Tuesday morning

Tim Gordon was in Vancouver, where he said traffic on Mill Plain at I-205 was going much slower than usual.

Sky 8 was over the Portland area and found lots of accidents on the icy roads.