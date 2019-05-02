PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland metro area woke up to icy roads Tuesday morning.

Christine Pitawanich was reporting from East County, where car after car slid all over the roads.

A good Samaritan tried to help a stuck pickup truck driver in Northeast Portland.

Keely Chalmers reported from 82nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard, where it was a "sheet of ice" early Tuesday morning

Tim Gordon was in Vancouver, where he said traffic on Mill Plain at I-205 was going much slower than usual.

Sky 8 was over the Portland area and found lots of accidents on the icy roads.

Your pics: 62 stunning photos of snow in Portland
Snow in Hillsboro on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Christie Rice captured photographic proof of her first snow day in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
The tire tracks in the snow look like hearts, on Beech Court in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Snow in Astoria, Oregon, on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Snow in Sublimity, Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Southbound Northeast 148th Avenue at Glisan was closed early Tuesday morning after a car slid into a gasoline tanker but has since reopened.
Snow in Battle Ground, Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
It's slick in Portland, with the snow and ice, on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Peewee the Peacock enjoys the snow on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Snow in North Camas, Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Black ice at Multnomah Falls on Interstate 84 in Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Snow in Estacada, Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
4th Avenue in Estacada, Oregon is closed on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Snow in The Dalles, Oregon looking north across the Columbia River into Washington, on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Snow in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Snow in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Snow in Battle Ground, Washington, on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
A view of the snow and traffic on I-84 in the background.
Snow in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
Snow in Skamania County, about 10 miles up Washougal River Road.
Snow in Gresham, Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Snow in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
1964 Chevy in snow
American flag in snow
Hayden Island
Tire tracks in the snow
Flowering snowball
Snow-covered trees in Sandy, Oregon.
Got snow?
Snow-covered trees
Tyee Yacht Club on the Columbia River
Tiny Library on Carr Street covered in snow
Snow in Brush Prairie
Snow in Fairview
Snow at Crown Point
Snow in Troutdale
Snowy playground
The American flag in the snow
Snow in downtown Salem
Snow in Washougal
Snow in Sandy
Snow in Battle Ground
Snow in Beavercreek
Snow in Klamath Falls
Snow in Newberg
Snow in Mill City