Man dies in the Sandy River near Oxbow Park

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office responded on Wednesday afternoon to reports of someone unresponsive in the river.

CORBETT, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said that a man has died after being found unresponsive in the Sandy River on Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff's office said that it's a presumed drowning.

Deputies responded around 2:40 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive person in the river near Oxbow Regional Park. While deputies fanned out across the river bank, firefighters from the Gresham Fire Department launched a river rescue boat to reach the person.

The Gresham firefighters found the person, revealed to be an adult man, and were able to take him into shore where paramedics were waiting. However, the man was declared dead following a medical evaluation.

Authorities haven't yet revealed the exact circumstances of the man's death, but he's believed to have drowned.

Wednesday's events mirror a story from earlier this month, when 53-year-old Christopher Smaka did not return from a hike around the Sandy River. Some of his belongings were found around Oxbow Park, and his body was later discovered in the river not far from where he'd gone in.

"A lot of times, in the hot weather this time of year, people underestimate the Sandy River significantly," said MCSO's head search-and-rescue coordinator Sgt. Brian Gerkman during the search for Smaka. "It is still very cold, it's glacier melt — people will see that it looks low and clear, and that river still moves pretty rapidly and it's very cold."

There have been several other drownings on local waterways within recent weeks as temperatures warm up. The Northwest is in the middle of an Excessive Heat Warning that will go through Saturday.