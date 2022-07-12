Search underway for swimmer reported missing south of Corbett

Christopher Smaka, 53, is reportedly an experienced hiker and mushroom picker. His clothes and shoes were found on the banks of the Sandy River.

CORBETT, Ore. — Search efforts are underway for a swimmer who went missing along the Sandy River south of Corbett sometime between Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), 53-year-old Christopher Smaka lives on his own, but had told his partner and friends on Monday that he was heading out to the Oxbow Regional Park area to swim in the Sandy River. He was last heard from around 8:30 a.m. that day. When he didn't check back in by 24 hours later, Smaka's partner called police around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office described Smaka as an experienced hiker and mushroom picker. His car was found at a trailhead, and search teams followed the trail down to the Sandy River where they found his clothes and shoes along the banks. It's believed that he took them off and went into the river somewhere near Oxbow Park.

Search-and-rescue teams are now using kayaks and drones to comb the Sandy River around the spot where the missing man's belongings were discovered, ranging from Oxbow to Dodge Park.

"A lot of times, in the hot weather this time of year, people underestimate the Sandy River significantly," said MCSO's head search-and-rescue coordinator Sgt. Brian Gerkman. "It is still very cold, it's glacier melt — people will see that it looks low and clear, and that river still moves pretty rapidly and it's very cold."

Teams from both the Multnomah County and Clackamas County search-and-rescue teams were working to find Smaka on Tuesday, Gerkman said.