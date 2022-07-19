x
Vancouver

Paddleboarder drowns near Frenchman's Bar Park in Vancouver

Police identified the victim as a 30-year-old Hillsboro man.
Credit: Clark County Public Works
Frenchman's Bar Regional Park

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 30-year-old Hillsboro man fell off a paddleboard and drowned in the Columbia River Monday afternoon, the Vancouver Police Department said.

First responders were called to Frenchman's Bar Park in Vancouver around 4 p.m. Monday for a report of a swimmer in distress. They learned that the man had fallen off a paddleboard and was struggling to swim to shore. 

The Vancouver Fire Department sent a rescue team, but by the time they made it out to the park, the paddleboarder had been underwater for several minutes. 

He failed to resurface and despite an expensive search, authorities were unable to locate him. 

Divers with the Clark County Sheriff's Office search-and-rescue team recovered the man's body later that day. He was declared dead at the scene. 

Police said members of the Portland Fire Marine Unit and U.S. Coast Guard assisted with the search effort. 

